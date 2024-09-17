Man in stolen SUV killed in head-on crash with farm tractor on Man. highway: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a crash between an SUV and a farm tractor on a Manitoba highway Monday morning.

RCMP say the incident took place on Highway 21 in the RM of Sifton, just south of Provincial Road 543.

According to police, the SUV, which had been reported stolen from Winnipeg, was heading south when it veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the northbound tractor.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old from Stonewall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor, 21, was unharmed.

Officers from the Virden detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.