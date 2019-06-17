Police investigating after man shows up at London hospital with gunshot wound

London police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they were notified by a hospital in London around 7:25 a.m. Monday that a man had come in for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound. Officials say the wound is not considered to be life-threatening, but the incident has sparked an investigation from city police.

The investigation led officers to a hotel on Wellington Road South at Exeter Road, where police say they were able to find evidence of a shooting.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.