Dead body pulled from Lake Erie near Leamington: OPP

Essex County OPP are investigating after a body was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie in Leamington on Sunday.

Officers and local firefighters responded to reports of a body in the water near Point Pelee Drive and Ellis Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the human remains have been recovered and that a post-mortem examination is set to take place in London on Monday.

Few other details have been released, but officers say they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).