London police seek hatchet-wielding man who robbed teen boy and woman who used his stolen debit card

London police have issued suspect descriptions and surveillance photos in connection with a robbery and fraud investigation involving a teenage victim.

READ MORE: Second suspect arrested after alleged armed robbery of London taxi driver

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a friend were in the area of the White Oaks Skateboard Park off Ponderosa Crescent on May 21 at roughly 8 p.m. when a green Ford Focus approached and a man in a balaclava with a hatchet got out.

Police say the teenager’s personal belongings, including a backpack containing a wallet, were taken but no injuries were reported. Police were called to the scene but the suspect had already fled and the investigation was reassigned to the Street Crime Unit.

Four days later, police received a call about a number of fraudulent purchases made with the teen’s stolen debit card and police obtained video surveillance of a female suspect.

READ MORE: 14-year-old charged after 3 jewelry store robberies in 2 days: London police

The man is described as a 5′ 10″ to 6′-tall white man in his 30s with a bald head and possibly a tattoo on one forearm, weighing between 180 and 200 lbs.

The woman is described as white, between 30 and 35 years old with black shoulder-length hair with bangs and a slim build. She was wearing a jean jacket, black tank top, black leggings, and pink flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).