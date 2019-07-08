Woman dead after shooting outside Mississauga bar, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Mississauga bar early Monday.

Authorities said they received a call just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Torbram and Drew roads, not far from Pearson airport.

A police spokesperson said when officers arrived, they located a woman with gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead on scene.

READ MORE: Peel police investigate suspicious death in Brampton

Forensic investigators could be seen searching the parking lot in front of Fume Bar & Lounge early Monday.

Police said the bar was likely in the process of closing for the night when the shooting occurred outside.

The victim’s age and identity has not been released.

Police have not released a suspect description in connection with the incident, but are asking for any witnesses to contact investigators.