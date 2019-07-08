Crime
July 8, 2019 7:07 am
Updated: July 8, 2019 7:08 am

Woman dead after shooting outside Mississauga bar, Peel police say

By Web Writer  Global News

Police on scene investigating a fatal shooting outside Fume Bar & Lounge early Monday.

Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Mississauga bar early Monday.

Authorities said they received a call just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Torbram and Drew roads, not far from Pearson airport.

A police spokesperson said when officers arrived, they located a woman with gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead on scene.

READ MORE: Peel police investigate suspicious death in Brampton

Forensic investigators could be seen searching the parking lot in front of Fume Bar & Lounge early Monday.

Police said the bar was likely in the process of closing for the night when the shooting occurred outside.

The victim’s age and identity has not been released.

Police have not released a suspect description in connection with the incident, but are asking for any witnesses to contact investigators.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Gun Violence
Mississauga
Mississauga crime
peel police
Peel Region
peel regional police
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.