London police release photos of suspect vehicle following weekend shooting

London police are releasing new information following a weekend shooting in the city’s east end.

Police say the victim was driving on Admiral Drive and had stopped at Trafalgar Street around 4:20 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle — a white Chevrolet Cruze — pulled alongside and a gun was fired.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed, travelling westbound on Trafalgar, south on Marconi Boulevard. and eventually westbound on Gore Road.

Investigators say the vehicle has damage on the driver’s side, a smashed out front passenger window, and possible damage on the front bumper. Police are continuing to search for the suspect and the vehicle.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call the London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

This is the fifth reported shooting that London police are investigating this year.

Two 22-year-old men were charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing on Cleveland Avenue that sent two men to hospital on Jan. 19.

Four suspects were charged after a home invasion on Florence Street, near Kellogg Lane, that sent one man to hospital with gunshot wounds on Feb. 25.

Police also continue to investigate reports of multiple gunshots April 6 north of Kipps Lane, in the areas of Arbour Glen Crescent and Bride Path, and a home invasion on Hale Street on April 23 in which police say a gun was fired at a wall, and one person received minor injuries.