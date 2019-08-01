Guelph rollerblader attacked in city’s west end: police

Guelph police say a man suffered injuries to his head and face in an unprovoked attack while rollerblading in the city’s west end.

It happened on Wednesday in the early evening, but police did not provide specific details about where and when.

READ MORE: OPP capture 4-foot python on trail north of Guelph

Police said a man walking in the area tackled the rollerblader and began punching him in the head repeatedly.

A passerby helped break it up but left before officers arrived.

Police said the victim suffered some injuries, but did not require medical attention.

BELOW: Video captures violent attack of Kingston convenience store owner

The suspect is described as five-foot-10 with red hair and a long goatee. He also had arm and neck tattoos, and space earrings.

The suspect was wearing a blue hat, a black t-shirt and grey shorts. He was walking a black and tan German Shepherd.

Police would like to speak to the passerby who broke up the attack and anyone else with information.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigating theft of trailer full of cold cuts

The lead investigator can be contacted at 519-824-1213 ext. 7525.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.