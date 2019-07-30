Guelph police investigating theft of trailer full of cold cuts

Guelph police say they are investigating the theft of a trailer full of cold cuts from a business this past May.

Police said it appears the business thought a legitimate shipping company picked up the deli meats, but it now appears to be fraudulent.

“The suspect(s) picked up an order that was placed, but never delivered it to its destination,” police said in a news release.

The business didn’t report it until this week and police launched an investigation on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Joel Apps at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.