Cat found in duct-taped tote bin ready for adoption: Guelph Humane Society

The Guelph Humane Society says a cat that was found in a duct-taped tote bin on the side of the road in April is now ready for adoption.

The black short-hair cat, named Tina by staff, was discovered at the intersection of Imperial and Woodwood roads by a driver in April.

The Humane Society had hoped to identify the feline’s owner, but no one came forward.

She is estimated to be about eight year sold and has been living in a foster home for two months.

Tina was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, obesity and asthma, but staff said her conditions can be controlled by a special diet and calm lifestyle.

More information about Tina can be obtained by calling the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091 on their website.