Cat left in tote bin at busy Guelph intersection: Humane Society

Officials with the Guelph Humane Society say they are looking for information after a cat was left on the side of the road in a plastic tote bin on Monday.

The black feline was found at around 4:30 p.m. by a driver at the intersection of Imperial and Westwood roads, and she was brought to the clinic on Wellington Street for care.

The Humane Society said the cat is now being monitored at the shelter and although she appears to be in good health, further testing is being done this week.

Officials didn’t say how long she was trapped in the bin but did mention the cat was obese.

“We’re looking for the public’s assistance to help us understand why the cat was abandoned the way she was,” Ontario SPCA agent Megan Swan said. “We don’t know anything about her history and we want to understand why someone might have left the cat at such a busy intersection.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.

They’re also reminding residents to reach out to them if someone is unable to continue care for an animal.