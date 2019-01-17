Guelph Humane Society provides update on 4 dogs whose lives were saved in 2018

The Guelph Humane Society is thanking their supporters for their assistance in helping four dogs whose lives were saved last year.

The organization said Bear, Royal, Bentley and Toffee all arrived in horrible condition, but have all now recovered.

Bear, a Rottweiler mix, was found last April extremely underweight, suffering severe hair loss and infections in his eyes and ears.

The Humane Society said he spent six months recovering before being adopted and is now living on a farm.

Royal, an older Shih Tzu mix, was found wandering in Exhibition Park in August.

The Humane Society said she was in terrible condition, with no fur on her body, but after five months of treatment and healing in a foster home, Royal was adopted over the holidays.

Bentley arrived at the Guelph Humane Society in October, suffering from a painful, untreated injury to his left hip and leg.

The Great Dane mix underwent successful surgery and remains in foster care.

Toffee, a Labrador-Sharpei mix, arrived as a stray in December with an open wound and severe eye infections.

The Humane Society said she had surgery and now her eyes are healing.

“We are grateful for the support of our community. From providing tips about cruelty and neglect, to volunteering or generously donating, our community is essential to our work,” said Shelley McCrae, canine care manager at the Guelph Humane Society.

“In addition to Bear, Royal, Bentley and Toffee, hundreds of more dogs were saved this year thanks to donors.”

The Humane Society said they serve about 3,000 animals each year, from cats and pocket pets to farm animals and wildlife.

