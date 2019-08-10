Body recovered from Okanagan Lake: West Kelowna RCMP

Police pulled a body from the depths of Okanagan Lake on Saturday, according to West Kelowna RCMP.

Police said the recovery took place just before 9 a.m., and that the body was found at a depth of 51 metres (170 feet), approximately half a kilometer from the shore of Gyro Beach.

“West Kelowna RCMP are now working alongside the BC Coroners Service to positively identify the ‎deceased individual,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Once an identification is made, police will then turn their focus on properly notifying the deceased’s family.”

In mid-May, 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz went missing while kayaking on Okanagan Lake.

Search crews, including a helicopter, spent hours looking, but Janiewicz was not found.

On Saturday, O’Donaghey said police were assisted in an ongoing investigation by a sonar ‎expert, who traveled to the Central Okanagan from the U.S.