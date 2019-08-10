Body recovered from Okanagan Lake: West Kelowna RCMP
Police pulled a body from the depths of Okanagan Lake on Saturday, according to West Kelowna RCMP.
Police said the recovery took place just before 9 a.m., and that the body was found at a depth of 51 metres (170 feet), approximately half a kilometer from the shore of Gyro Beach.
“West Kelowna RCMP are now working alongside the BC Coroners Service to positively identify the deceased individual,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.
“Once an identification is made, police will then turn their focus on properly notifying the deceased’s family.”
In mid-May, 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz went missing while kayaking on Okanagan Lake.
Search crews, including a helicopter, spent hours looking, but Janiewicz was not found.
On Saturday, O’Donaghey said police were assisted in an ongoing investigation by a sonar expert, who traveled to the Central Okanagan from the U.S.
