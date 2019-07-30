Body identified as missing kayaker: Penticton RCMP

Penticton RCMP say a body that was pulled from Okanagan Lake last week was that of local resident and missing kayaker Colin Palmer.

Palmer, 41, was last heard from on Saturday, July 13 while kayaking near Penticton. Police say he was reported missing by his family on July 15.

A search ensued, but without success.

“The last contact with Palmer, he had told his family he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak, and reported the water was choppy,” Cst. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP said in a media release on July 17.

On July 20, at 8:30 a.m., police say emergency crews responded to a report of a body located near a breakwater, close to a marina.

RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, the BC Corners Service and members of the Penticton Fire Department assisted in recovering the body.

On Tuesday, police announced that, with the assistance of the BC Coroners Service, the body was identified as that of Palmer.