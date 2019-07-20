Friend of missing kayaker asking for help from those with surveillance video of Okanagan Lake

A friend of a missing Okanagan man is pleading for public assistance.

Colin Palmer of Penticton was last heard from the evening of Saturday, July 13. It’s believed the 41-year-old went missing while kayaking on Okanagan Lake, near Penticton.

“The last contact with Palmer, he had told his family he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak, and reported the water was choppy,” Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP said in a media release on July 17.

Search crews were deployed, but friend Darren Geddes says Palmer is still missing.

Now, Geddes is asking anyone with video surveillance of Okanagan Lake last Saturday to review their footage, specifically from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“If you know of anyone with a surveillance camera that points onto the lake from Three Mile Beach to the SS Sicamous along Lakeshore Drive, from a personal home camera to a business with security cameras,” Geddes said in an email to Global News.

“He was last seen by a party boat near Three Mile [Beach] flying a kite from his kayak and then was believed to be heading towards the SS Sicamous to his parents’ home.”