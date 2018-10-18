Vernon Search and Rescue thanked for helping find missing kayaker

Vernon Search and Rescue personnel were thanked this week by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for helping search for a missing kayaker in July.

The search for Vernon high school teacher John Keeley began on July 18th, when his kayak was found, empty, on Mabel Lake. Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) personnel were called in to assist Lumby RCMP, with VSAR immediately responding with two boats and personnel.

The search continued without success until the evening of July 27th, when a deceased Keeley was found, in dense bush, more than 200 yards from the lake. Vernon RCMP said work by VSAR “brought a positive end to the search and allowed the family of the male to gain closure with the recovery of his body.”

“The persistence and dedication to duty displayed by members of the Vernon Search and Rescue group is typical of their response in general,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP superintendent Shawna Baher. “It is a credit to this teams’ professionalism, training and dedication to the Community which they serve.”

Vernon Search and Rescue is a volunteer, non-profit charitable society, which has provided search and rescue services to the North Okanagan since 1960. To learn more about Vernon Search and Rescue or to donate visit https://www.vernonsar.ca/.