Search underway to locate missing kayaker near Penticton

A search and rescue operation is underway in the south Okanagan as first responders attempt to locate a missing kayaker.

Colin Palmer, 41, was reported missing by his family, who have not heard from him since Saturday evening.

The Penticton resident was believed to be kayaking on Okanagan Lake at the time of his disappearance.

During his last contact with his family, Palmer reportedly said he was in his kayak near Sun-Oka Beach in the Sun-Oka Provincial Park just south of Summerland.

The kayaker reported at the time that the waters were choppy.

A search effort was launched on Tuesday as an RCMP airplane scoured the waters for the missing man, assisted by members of the Penticton Fire Department.

Palmer is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian man who stands six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has dyed green hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.