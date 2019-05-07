Provincial watchdog clears Guelph police in dirt bike crash

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Guelph police officer of any wrongdoing following a dirt bike crash in May 2018.

In a report released on Tuesday, the SIU said that on the night of May 21, 2018, an officer spotted what was suspected to be a stolen dirt bike on Brant Avenue in the city’s northeast.

READ MORE: Guelph man facing multiple charges after alleged domestic dispute

The SIU said the rider on the bike sped off when the officer activated his emergency lighting system and tried to pull the bike over.

“At the intersection of Brant and Delaware avenues, the complainant took the turn too quickly and/or failed to properly lean into the turn and lost control of the motorcycle,” the SIU stated in the report.

The report added that there was no evidence of contact between the bike and the police cruiser.

The 25-year-old man, who the SIU said did not have a motorcycle licence, suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

The SIU said the pursuit appears to have occurred over a distance of no more than 250 metres and within a matter of seconds.

READ MORE: Kitchener lawyer charged with fraud after $1.5M swindled from 49 people — OPP

The roads were dry and visibility was good, the report stated.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU’s full report can be read on its website.

No Criminal Wrongdoing in Relation to May 2018 Motorcycle Crash in Guelph. https://t.co/aq8cxmzwwi — SIU (@SIUOntario) May 7, 2019