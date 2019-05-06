Guelph man facing multiple charges after alleged domestic dispute

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man is facing several charges following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the west end of the city at around 2:50 a.m. for reports that a woman had been assaulted.

It’s alleged that the suspect went on a “property damage rampage” by breaking several items and pulling a fire alarm, police said.

“During the arrest, it is alleged the male suddenly became aggressive with police, and a physical confrontation ensued. At one point, a police officer was assaulted and injured,” police said in a news release.

Police did not comment on the severity of the injuries allegedly sustained by the woman or the police officer.

A Guelph man has been charged with assault, mischief, false alarm of fire, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.