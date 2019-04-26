Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Guelph police say a 58-year-old man is facing a list of child pornography charges after carrying out a search warrant on Thursday.

Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation and Technological Crimes units arrested the man at a home in the south end.

Police said evidence was found during their search but did not release details about what was found in a news release on Friday.

Charges include possession of child pornography, making child pornography available for distribution and accessing child pornography.

The suspect has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

His name was not provided by Guelph police.

