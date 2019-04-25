Wellington County OPP lay 12 seat belt charges over Easter weekend

Wellington County OPP say 12 drivers were charged with not wearing their seat belt over the Easter long weekend.

The province-wide campaign saw over 1,000 unbuckled drivers and passengers charged in Ontario, which is actually down by about 500 from last year’s long weekend campaign.

A seat belt fine comes with a $240 fine and includes two demerit points.

The OPP said they laid over 10,200 driving-related charges across the province between Friday and Monday.

In Wellington County, police laid 151 speeding charges, three impaired driving charges, three distracted driving charges and 12 stunt driving charges.

Officers also charged 12 drivers for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

OPP said zero fatalities were reported on roads they patrol over the weekend.

