Oshawa man caught on roof after police foot chase in Cambridge: OPP

Cambridge OPP arrested an Oshawa man on a roof after he allegedly fled into the woods when pulled over on Highway 401 near Speedsville Road on Tuesday.

Police say a driver alerted them that a vehicle was travelling westbound on the highway toward Cambridge and weaving across the road, nearly causing collisions.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and pulled it over just west of Speedsville Road in Cambridge.

After a brief chat, police say the driver took off into the woods.

Officers followed him and were called to a nearby home after the homeowner reported someone was trying to break in.

Police found the suspect on the roof of the home and arrested him without further incident.

OPP say they also seized a large quantity of what is suspected to be heroin, methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Lucas Wirt, 29, of Oshawa, has been charged with impaired driving, failure to comply with a demand to perform a drug evaluation, obstructing police and trespassing at night.

Lucas WIRT, 29 – Oshawa On. Charged with #ImpairedDriving by Drug, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking X3, and other charges overnight in #Cambridge after traffic complaint about his driving. Large quantity of drugs seized. Media PC Lauren Ball 416-428-0053 ^lb pic.twitter.com/bz1LOBV4R0 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 24, 2019