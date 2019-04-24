Canada
Cambridge man suffers life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Ancaster

Hamilton police responded to a call about the incident on Tuesday night.

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident at a steel fabrication plant in Ancaster.

Hamilton police say they were called out along with fire crews and paramedics to Vulcraft Canada at 1362 Osprey Dr. around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers at the scene reported that the man was moving steel beams on rollers when two beams pinned him.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation and told Global News that it was actually metal ceiling rafters that fell on the worker.

The investigation is ongoing.

