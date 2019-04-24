Cambridge man suffers life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Ancaster

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident at a steel fabrication plant in Ancaster.

Hamilton police say they were called out along with fire crews and paramedics to Vulcraft Canada at 1362 Osprey Dr. around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Worker killed at construction site in Upper Stoney Creek

Officers at the scene reported that the man was moving steel beams on rollers when two beams pinned him.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation and told Global News that it was actually metal ceiling rafters that fell on the worker.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Ontario automotive insurers sued, alleged they didn’t pay HST