Waterloo police release images of car believed to be connected to fatal Cambridge shooting

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a vehicle they believe may be connected to the fatal shooting of Helen Schaller in Cambridge last week.

The 58-year-old Cambridge woman was gunned down in a parking lot in downtown Preston last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Waterloo police release details of man sought in connection with fatal shooting in Cambridge

The images are of a red Honda Fit which they say was last seen heading towards Guelph.

Police have also described the suspect as a white man, between 20 and 40 years old with a slim build and a bald or shaved head.

READ MORE: Police release name of victim of fatal daylight shooting in Cambridge

Police are warning anyone who sees the vehicle not to approach it but rather to call 911.

They are also asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.