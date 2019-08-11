66-year-old dies after collision between motorcycle, vehicle in New Brunswick

A 66-year-old has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Lower Cape, N.B., on Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP say at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Route 114.

The crash is believed to have happened when the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the corner, crossed the centre line and struck the side of the oncoming car.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

RCMP say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.