25-year-old ticketed after head-on collision on Barrington Street in Halifax

A 25-year-old woman from Truro, N.S., has been issued a summary offence ticket after a head-on collision shut down a portion of Barrington Street on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say a southbound vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman crossed the centreline in the 3800 block of Barrington Street and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy accompanied by a 46-year-old man.

The occupants of all vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Barrington Street between Africville Road and Glebe Street was closed for a period of time as police investigated the crash.

The woman has since been issued a ticket for driving to the left of the centreline when approaching a curve with less than 150 metres of visibility.