Four arrested, charged after alleged assault with skateboards in Dartmouth

Four people have been arrested after an alleged assault with skateboards at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say that they responded to Alderney Landing at approximately 8 p.m., after receiving reports that two men and two women were using skateboards to attack a man.

The four alleged attackers fled when police arrived but were later arrested on Kings Wharf Place after a short pursuit on foot.

Police say that the two women attempted to prevent officers from arresting the men but all four were eventually taken into custody.

The victim of the alleged assault was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Dartmouth, will now each face a charge of assault with a weapon.

A 15-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman, both from Dartmouth, will each face a charge of assault with a weapon and a charge of obstruction.

All four are set to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.