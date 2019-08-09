Man dead after being ejected from vehicle in Queens County crash

A 31-year-old man from Digby County has died following a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S. – about 20 kilometres southwest of Liverpool – was reported just before 5 a.m.

READ MORE: 28-year-old man dies following tow truck crash: N.B. RCMP

Officers arrived to find an injured man in the passenger seat and a deceased man who had been ejected from the vehicle and was on the ground near the car.

The passenger of the vehicle was sent to hospital non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: 2 women, 1 man dead after vehicle crashes into ravine, N.B. RCMP say

The section of road was closed while police conducted their investigation, but it’s since reopened.

Police believe the vehicle left the roadway, struck some trees, then came to a stop in the ditch.