28-year-old man dies following tow truck crash: N.B. RCMP

A 28-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., died Thursday after the tow truck he was driving crashed on Highway 2 near Mazerolle Settlement.

The Keswick RCMP received a report of the single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 women, 1 man dead after vehicle crashes into ravine, N.B. RCMP say

Police said the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the tow truck, colliding with the guard rail. The vehicle rolled onto its roof.

The man, who was the only person in the tow truck at the time of the crash, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing; however, wet roads due to heavy rain may have been a contributing factor.