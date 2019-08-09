Canada
August 9, 2019 11:45 am

28-year-old man dies following tow truck crash: N.B. RCMP

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A A

A 28-year-old man from Woodstock, N.B., died Thursday after the tow truck he was driving crashed on Highway 2 near Mazerolle Settlement.

The Keswick RCMP received a report of the single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 women, 1 man dead after vehicle crashes into ravine, N.B. RCMP say

Police said the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the tow truck, colliding with the guard rail. The vehicle rolled onto its roof.

The man, who was the only person in the tow truck at the time of the crash, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing; however, wet roads due to heavy rain may have been a contributing factor.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Heavy Rain
Mazerolle Settlement
Police investigation
Single Vehicle Crash
Tow Truck
Traffic
Woodstock

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.