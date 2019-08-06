Canada
August 6, 2019 11:40 am

2 women, 1 man dead after vehicle crashes into ravine: N.B. RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

An 83-year-old man, 91-year-old woman and 58-year-old woman – all from Ontario – died from their injuries.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

Three people have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed down a cliff and landed in a ravine on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP says the crash in Prince William, N.B., near Nackawic, was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 66-year-old N.B. woman dead following single-vehicle crash: RCMP

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east when it drove across the median and went off the other side of the highway down a steep cliff, landing in a ravine.

An 83-year-old man, 91-year-old woman and 58-year-old woman – all from Ontario – died from their injuries.

READ MORE: 35-year-old man dead following single-vehicle collision in Apohaqui, N.B.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Fatal Crash
N.B.
Nackawic
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Ontario
Prince William

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.