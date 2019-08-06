2 women, 1 man dead after vehicle crashes into ravine: N.B. RCMP

Three people have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed down a cliff and landed in a ravine on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP says the crash in Prince William, N.B., near Nackawic, was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling east when it drove across the median and went off the other side of the highway down a steep cliff, landing in a ravine.

An 83-year-old man, 91-year-old woman and 58-year-old woman – all from Ontario – died from their injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.