66-year-old N.B. woman dead following single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 66-year-old woman died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Welsford, N.B., early Tuesday morning, according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 101 just before 2 a.m.

Police believe the woman’s vehicle went onto the shoulder of the road, then rolled into the ditch.

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene, according to police,

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.