Number of leads indicate house fire was ‘incendiary’: Moncton fire chief

Firefighters and police remain on the scene of a house fire at Pine Street in Moncton on Monday.

Moncton fire crews were called to the home at 6:30 a.m., finding the two-storey home containing several apartments to be fully engulfed when they arrived.

Officials say the house is believed to be a total loss.

READ MORE: Officials investigating after devastating fire at Penobsquis, N.B. sawmill plant

Moncton Fire Department division chief Charles LeBlanc told Global News that a number of leads suggest that the fire was “incendiary” — or intentionally ignited.

The Canadian Red Cross says eight people have been displaced from the home.

The Red Cross is assisting some tenants—says eight people were displaced, and one woman received “minor burns while escaping the blaze.” pic.twitter.com/XHcLujbmQf — Callum Smith (@smithc902) August 5, 2019

Volunteers with the organization have assisted a woman, man and three children with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other basics.

The woman received minor burns while escaping the blaze.

Other tenants were not home at the time of the blaze or left the scene before the Canadian Red Cross arrived on the scene. The organization says it will be offered similar help if required.

WATCH: RCMP in Moncton investigating disappearance of Brayden Thibault

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and crews expect to be on scene for much of the day.