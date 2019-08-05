Officials investigating after devastating fire at Penobsquis, N.B. sawmill plant

Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a building at a sawmill plant in Penobsquis, N.B., on Saturday.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled flames at the kiln building of Ayat Timber International Limited.
Authorities say the building was fully engulfed when they arrived at approximately 4:45p.m. on Saturday. Crews battled the blaze for approximately five hours before they could get it under control.
One of the owners told Global News that they had only started the business last September and the fire is a devastating blow.
A kiln used to dry lumber before processing is completely destroyed but the main building remains intact.
There were no injuries and the company will resume operations out of the main building as soon as possible.
