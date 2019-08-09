Nearly $50,000 worth of tires stolen from store in Lower Truro: RCMP
Colchester RCMP responded on August 2 to a complaint of theft of nearly $50,000 of tires stolen from a store on Robie Street in Lower Truro.
Police said the theft occurred during the overnight hours between August 1 and August 2.
The tires that were stolen were mostly winter truck tires, with three kayaks and two stand-up-paddle boards stolen as well.
Investigation has determined a moving-style truck approached the fenced-in area in the early morning hours, and was there for approximately an hour.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-893-6820 or call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.
