Truck and horse trailer burst into flames on Okanagan Connector

A Prince George man and woman escaped from their vehicle after it burst into flames on the Okanagan Connector on Monday.

A man and a woman were able to escape from their truck after it caught fire on the Okanagan Connector on Sunday.

Police said the full-sized pickup truck and horse trailer suddenly burst into flames on Highway 97C near the Penask Summit just before 4 p.m.

“It was truly fortunate that the vehicle occupants were able to safely escape uninjured and that there were no horses inside the trailer at the time of the blaze,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“According to the Prince George couple, they had just dropped off their horses in the Kelowna area,” he added.

West Kelowna’s Fire Department was unable to attend as the blaze was outside its fire protection zone, according to police.

RCMP said they monitored the fire to ensure it didn’t spread into the forest.

The pickup truck and horse trailer were later towed from the freeway, according to a news release.

 

