More West Kelowna renovation victims come forward

Kathi and Gordon Kirk of West Kelowna figure they’re out nearly $8,000 for a kitchen reno job that didn’t turn out as they expected.

The Kirks hired a local company called Square One, owned by Tami Weller.

The Kirks contacted Global News after seeing a Global News report earlier this week dealing with Morgan Oldenburg, whose kitchen renos are at a standstill after they hired Weller, who disappeared with their deposit.

The Kirks paid Weller nearly $8,000 and because they say there are so many defects in Square One’s work, they have to start all over again.

“We brought in another contractor to have a look at this and give us an estimate on what it would cost to replace all this again,” Gordon Kirk said.

“[The contractor] said that after 25 years in this business that this is the worst backsplash installation that he has ever seen.”

The Kirks say they took Weller to arbitration, stating Weller had agreed to repair the work.

“And she defaulted on it immediately. It just never happened,” Kathi Kirk said.

The Kirks are back to square one — without Square One and are out of pocket several thousand dollars, much like Oldenburg, who says more unhappy Square One customers have contacted him with their stories.

“There’s more people coming out of the woodwork that have been affected the same way as we have, whether it’s by Square One or other companies,” Oldenburg said.

“So it’s good that the word gets out there and in the end nobody gets hurt.”

Tami Weller could not be reached for comment.