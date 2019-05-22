Dispute over reno job leaves Enderby woman homeless

Karen Wesman has a home. It’s in Enderby. But right now, she considers herself homeless.

“I stay with a friend in Kelowna sometimes; I stay with my daughter in Vernon,” she said.

Wesman says she’s staying with friends and family because she can’t live in her home after a renovation job, which started more than a year ago, didn’t go as planned.

Wesman had a bunch of work that needed to be done to the house — basically, the house was gutted by the contractor. But she says that after a dispute over money, the contractor abandoned the project.

She says what started as a small reno job estimated to be in the $8,000 range has more than tripled in price.

“I’ve given him $28,000,” Wesman said.

The contractor, Gene Bevan of Top Shelf Contracting in Lumby, says Wesman was quoted for a small job, but the cost went up substantially after he uncovered mold and asbestos.

Bevan he stopped the job because Wesman had become abusive.

“I stopped the job because she was threatening me and I even sent her a text message saying could you please not send me text messages,” said Bevan.

“If you would like to speak, send me an email as you’re causing me anxiety.”

Bevan claims 90 per cent of the job is done. Now both sides are going after each other in court. Bevan says he’s suing Wesman for more than $35,000.

Wesman has launched a civil case against Top Shelf Contracting.