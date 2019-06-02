Police cars rammed, officer fires shot in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

RCMP are looking for a 32-year-old West Kelowna man after a ramming incident in a West Kelowna parking-lot Saturday afternoon that involved a police officer firing a shot.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday police got a tip that a man on the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers most wanted list had been seen at West Kelowna Walmart on Louie Drive.

READ MORE: Okanagan crime: Truck, ATV reported stolen; police hoping to reunite abandoned trailer with owner

Police said they boxed-in the suspect’s pickup truck “which he then allegedly used to ram two police cars, in an apparent attempt to escape capture, ultimately pushing one into a civilian’s car causing minor damages.”

“The suspect vehicle allegedly drove at a high rate of speed towards one of the officers who had exited their vehicle on foot,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey wrote in a media release.

“Fearing that their partner could suffer serious injury or even death, a second officer discharged his firearm, the round is believed to have struck the driver side area of the Ford pickup truck.”

Police said they don’t believe anyone, including the suspect, was hurt as a result of the ramming or the gunshot.

RCMP allege the vehicle then drove off in an “erratic and dangerous” manner and the last confirmed sighting was on Westside Road.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ defacing of war memorial

Police are looking for 32-year-old Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

McAlpine is described as 5’8 and 130 lbs. with blond hair and blues eyes.

“Police caution the public not to approach McAlpine or his vehicle if spotted, and call 911 immediately,” said O’Donaghey.