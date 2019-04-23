‘Everybody’s rattled’: RCMP called to shots fired at Langford market

Police in Langford are investigating reports of shots fired just before noon on Tuesday.

The Happy Valley Market in the 3400 block of Happy Valley Road was behind police tape Tuesday afternoon, with a heavy police presence on scene.

Tara Koshman with the Petals and Buds florist next door to the market said she wasn’t on site when the incident allegedly happened, but that she came down to check when someone called her about it.

Police still on scene at Happy Valley Market after shooting this morning.

“It seems like everyone is okay, and I’m grateful for that. It didn’t seem like there was anyone hurt,” she said.

“Everybody’s rattled by the news.”

School District 68 said that David Cameron Elementary School and Savory Elementary School were put under “hold and secure” protocol as a precaution, but that students were still allowed to move freely inside.

A witness told Global News that someone lost control of a vehicle while fleeing the scene, and was taken into police custody.

Global News is still awaiting details from West Shore RCMP.

