Victim in North Vancouver shooting identified

Investigators have identified in victim in Tuesday’s daytime shooting in North Vancouver as 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen.

The Integrated Homicide investigation Team (IHIT) says RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100-block of Lonsdale Avenue around 11:30 a.m., and found Nguyen suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nguyen was taken to hospital and placed on life support after suffering what police say are “non-survivable injuries.”

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and they are working to determine a motive.

A witness, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, told Global News he heard three gunshots and saw the victim in the alley behind the Freemason’s building.

He said he saw a dark Dodge SUV with no front licence plate being driven away from the scene by a man in a hoodie.

Local business owner Dawn Blaschuck said she was shocked by the shooting.

“You know, it’s the medical district, it’s sleepy North Van,” she said.

“Never near my business or my home have I ever had anything like that happen. We still leave our door unlocked.”

The incident took place in a central urban area, with several fitness centres, health-care offices and a Salvation Army nearby.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

