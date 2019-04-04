Crime
April 4, 2019 3:04 pm

Victim in North Vancouver shooting identified

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a woman who was shot in broad daylight on the North Shore, ending up on life-support in hospital. Nadia Stewart has the story.

A A

Investigators have identified in victim in Tuesday’s daytime shooting in North Vancouver as 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen.

The Integrated Homicide investigation Team (IHIT) says RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100-block of Lonsdale Avenue around 11:30 a.m., and found Nguyen suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nguyen was taken to hospital and placed on life support after suffering what police say are “non-survivable injuries.”

WATCH:  Woman in hospital following shooting in North Vancouver

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and they are working to determine a motive.

A witness, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, told Global News he heard three gunshots and saw the victim in the alley behind the Freemason’s building.

He said he saw a dark Dodge SUV with no front licence plate being driven away from the scene by a man in a hoodie.

Local business owner Dawn Blaschuck said she was shocked by the shooting.

WATCH: North Van shooting witness says she heard gunshots, thought it was construction

Story continues below

“You know, it’s the medical district, it’s sleepy North Van,” she said.

“Never near my business or my home have I ever had anything like that happen. We still leave our door unlocked.”

READ MORE: Surrey shooting, car collision leaves two men in hospital

The incident took place in a central urban area, with several fitness centres, health-care offices and a Salvation Army nearby.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Lonsdale shooting
Lonsdale shooting victim
Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen
North Vancouver Shooting
North Vancouver shooting victim

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.