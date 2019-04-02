RCMP investigate shooting and car collision in Surrey
Several men are in custody following a shooting and car crash in Surrey.
RCMP say they responded to reports of shots fired at 102 A Avenue and 153rd Street at 9 p.m. on Monday night.
Moments later, police say there was a multi-vehicle crash on 100th Avenue, between 156th and 160th streets.
Two men were sent to hospital with serious injuries, one with gunshot wounds.
Meanwhile, just after midnight, RCMP responded to calls about a shot fired near 195th Street and 66th Avenue.
Residents reported on Facebook of hearing a loud bang, following by tires squealing.
