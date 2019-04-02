Crime
April 2, 2019 2:35 pm
Updated: April 2, 2019 3:49 pm

Woman shot near Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police responded to shots fired at 12th and Lonsdale in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning. One woman has been transported to the hospital and her condition is not known.

RCMP were called to a report of shots fired in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of East 12th Avenue and Lonsdale, where they say a woman was shot.

A witness, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, told Global News it appears the woman was shot in the alley behind the Freemason’s building.

The witness said they heard three shots fired, and that the woman was taken away by paramedics. They saw a dark Dodge SUV with no front licence plate being driven away from the scene by a man in a hoodie.

The incident took place in a central urban area, with several fitness centres, health care offices and a Salvation Army nearby.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

More to come…

north vancouver lonsdale shooting
North Vancouver RCMP
North Vancouver Shooting
north vancouver shots fire
north vanocuer
Shooting

