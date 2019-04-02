Woman shot near Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver: RCMP

RCMP were called to a report of shots fired in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of East 12th Avenue and Lonsdale, where they say a woman was shot.

Update re #northvan #RCMP investigating shots fired – one female victim has been shot and taken to hospital. #frontline officers have secured the area and are continuing the investigation at the scene. — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 2, 2019

A witness, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, told Global News it appears the woman was shot in the alley behind the Freemason’s building.

The witness said they heard three shots fired, and that the woman was taken away by paramedics. They saw a dark Dodge SUV with no front licence plate being driven away from the scene by a man in a hoodie.

The incident took place in a central urban area, with several fitness centres, health care offices and a Salvation Army nearby.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

