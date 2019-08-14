Stolen car chase ends with crash, grass fire, arrest of Kelowna man: RCMP

A stolen car chase in West Kelowna on Wednesday ended with a crash, a small grass fire and the arrest of a Kelowna man.

West Kelowna RCMP say the incident started at 12:30 p.m., following a report that a stolen Kelowna vehicle was driving towards the Smith Creek area.

Police say officers tried to stop the white Chevrolet Malibu as it fled along Elliott Road. The mid-sized car was said to be stolen this morning.

“Due to concerns of public and police safety, officers called off the pursuit of the stolen sedan, which was being driven in a dangerous manner,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“A short time later, police located their suspect vehicle, which had been involved in a collision with an electrical transformer at the north end of Carrington Road.”

According to police, a helicopter, a plane and a canine unit were involved in the search for the suspects.

“After an exhaustive search by our canine team, a 25-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody within our area of containment,” said O’Donaghey.

Further, the crash sparked a grass fire, and West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to suppress the blaze.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, and that anyone with information regarding this should contact them at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.