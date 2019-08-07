Two Toronto 16-year-olds charged after stolen vehicle crashes in Ajax

AJAX, Ont. – Durham Regional Police say two Toronto 16-year-olds are facing charges after a chase and crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Police say they were investigating a suspicious vehicle report in Ajax, Ont., just before 1 a.m. today.

READ MORE: Toronto man, 59, dies in tractor rollover on rural road in Uxbridge

They say a Lexus SUV failed to stop for police and drove through a residential neighbourhood.

The vehicle went down a dead-end road and crashed on the front lawn of a residence.

READ MORE: Taxi driver charged after woman in wheelchair allegedly sexually assaulted: Durham police

Two teens then tried to run away but were arrested nearby.

Both face charges of possessing property obtained by crime, while one is also charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.