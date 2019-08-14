Regina man facing 45 charges involving stolen vehicles, machetes and meth

A 23-year-old Regina man is facing 45 charges in connection with 14 property-crime investigations.

The Regina Police Service say they arrested Calvin Roy Sparvier on Monday night on outstanding warrants. Through their investigation, he now faces dozens of new charges.

Through further investigation, police say they linked Sparvier to several other investigations that stretch between June 26 and August 12, when he was arrested.

On June 26, 27, and July 16 police responded to calls about thefts from businesses on Prince of Wales Drive. According to police, stolen items include general merchandise, cash, and clothing.

On July 23, a patrol officer saw a silver Mazda being driven by someone the officer said was court-ordered from operating vehicle. This happened in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Courtney Street.

The license plate on the stolen Mazda turned out to be stolen from a vehicle on Neville Drive. Police went to the address registered to that plate and found a vehicle had a stolen license plate from Green Lavender Drive. When police went to that address they found a third stolen license plate.

Six days later, on July 29, police were called to the theft of a Jeep on 1st Avenue North. A witness gave a description of the suspects.

Police say that sometime between July 26 and 27, a silver Mazda was stolen from Lockwood Drive. According to police, the vehicle displayed a stolen license plate.

On Aug. 1, an officer saw the silver Mazda in an alley. Officers did not have a chance to stop the vehicle, according to the police press release.

That same day, a male suspect walked into a business on Prince of Wales Drive, grabbed a shopping cart full of clothing, left through the front door, and departed in the stolen Mazda.

Also on Aug. 1, police were called to a vehicle theft in progress on the 600 block of Winnipeg Street. It’s alleged a silver Mazda and another vehicle pulled into the parking lot. Police say the suspects stole a Ford F250 and left the scene with the two other vehicles.

On Aug. 7, police saw a man sitting in a Mazda parked in the 6500 block of Rochdale Boulevard. Police determined the vehicles license plate was stolen sometime between

July 31 and Aug. 3. The man drove away before an arrest could be made.

Police were called to a break-and-enter attempt on Aug. 8 in the 3400 block of Hill Avenue, where someone tried to enter an upstairs suite and left in a silver Mazda.

On Aug. 12, a male suspect was seen driving a Grand Prix in the area of 300 Forget Street. The man got out of the car and drove off in a white SUV, according to police.

Officers searched the vehicle and found stolen licence plates, break and enter tools, crystal meth, and machetes.

Police also recovered the stolen Ford F250 on Aug. 12, but the vehicle had been damaged. It had been seen being operated by a prohibited driver.

Sparvier’s laundry list of charges includes 24 counts of breach of probation, five counts of driving while prohibited, theft over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of theft under $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

His first court appearance was Tuesday.