Regina police charge boy, 17, allegedly involved in armed robbery on Rochdale Blvd.
The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery that happened last week.
Police say the incident took place in the store parking lot in the 4400-block of Rochdale Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m. on July 23.
Two suspects reportedly robbed and assaulted a man, according to police.
Police say two people were assisting the victim when one of the two suspects pointed a gun at them before fleeing.
One of the two suspects was arrested by police on July 29.
The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with pointing a firearm and armed robbery.
He appeared in youth court on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
