Dashcam video shows transport truck passing on double solid between two other semis

Video of a transport truck crossing a double-solid line and passing between two semis has caught the attention of B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation, along with the driver’s employer.

Make that former employer.

The video, taken on Saturday morning near Salmon Arm, B.C., shows a semi travelling along a three-lane stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Two lanes are heading east, with the third is heading west.

STRYDER Transport on Saturday morning, Riskes Lives kms from Salmon Arm BC, then turns into Walmart, wonder what was worth risking lives over

When the video starts, the dashcam truck is in the right lane of the two eastbound two lanes, with a wall of rock just feet from the road on the right. Immediately, a yellow sign is present, indicating the two lanes are merging into one.

A right-hand curve in the road then appears, along with another yellow road sign, this one indicating the merging lanes have now become one.

The road straightens out, and the opposite lane has become two lanes.

It’s a good thing, because at that point, another eastbound transport truck then passes the semi, mostly crossing the double-solid line.

At the same time, a white semi is heading west, though it’s in the far right lane.

The semi driver shared the video on social media and tagged the Ministry of Transportation, which, in turn, said it was alerting the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.

Global News reached out to Stryder Motorfreight in Richmond for comment.

“I’m speechless,” said Dal Sandhu, director of operations at Stryder.

Sandhu said the driver was new to Stryder, but had been driving for a long time.

Sandhu also said the driver will be terminated, adding “this is unacceptable behavior.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation said “motorists sometimes send or post dashcam videos of dangerous driving. When the ministry receives information of this nature involving commercial vehicles, the information is shared with the ministry’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch.

“Overall, the commercial trucking industry is extremely professional and safety-conscious. However, there are instances, such as the late pass on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm captured on video, that are obviously unsafe.”

The Ministry added “in this particular instance, the operator who captured the video was going to try to provide more information to the ministry, which will be passed on to CVSE.”