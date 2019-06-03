Semi-truck collision sends 2 to hospital, causes traffic chaos on Calgary’s Stoney Trail

Two semi-truck drivers were taken to hospital on Monday after two trucks collided on Calgary’s Stoney Trail, according to first responders.

According to Calgary fire battalion chief Alistair Robin, the two trucks collided in the southbound lane. Calgary police were called to the scene on the eastbound 16 Avenue ramp at around noon.

One of the trucks was carrying lumber, police said, and it wasn’t known what the other was hauling.

When the trucks collided, about 200 litres of diesel spilled from one of the fuel tanks, the Calgary Fire Department said.

The CFD hazmat team was at the scene to help with the cleanup and officials from Alberta Environment were also called to do excavation and testing of the ground where the spill happened.

Alberta EMS said a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the other driver, a man, was taken in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Because of the crash and ensuing cleanup, Calgary police closed the exit ramp along with at least one lane traffic on the busy highway.

We are currently on scene of a collision on southbound Stoney Trail x 16 Ave NE. The exit ramp is currently closed while crews clean up. Please find alternate routes. #yyctraffic #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 3, 2019

Global1 helicopter footage taken at about 2 p.m. Monday showed traffic lined up along all lanes of Stoney Trail from 16 Avenue ramp to the McKnight Boulevard exit.