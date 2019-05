One man was killed in a rollover on Stoney Trail on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to Stoney Trail and 88 Street S.E. just before 7 a.m.

EMS confirmed the driver of the vehicle was killed. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash caused the closure of southbound stoney trail from 114 Avenue S.E. to 52 Street S.E.

Road closures in effect on southbound Stoney Trail S.E., near Mahogany due to a fatal collision. Please find alternative routes for your morning commute. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 6, 2019

— More to come…