Traffic
March 23, 2019 2:05 pm
Updated: March 23, 2019 2:59 pm

Serious crash sends 2 people to hospital, shuts down Stoney Trail in Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Two people were sent to hospital, one in critical condition, after a serious crash on Stoney Trail in Calgary on Saturday. This video, provided by a viewer, shows heavy black smoke and large flames at the scene of the crash.

A A

Two people were sent to hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, after a serious crash on Stoney Trail in Calgary on Saturday.

Calgary police said a tractor-trailer was heading southbound on Stoney Trail near Country Hills Boulevard.

Early investigations said the truck went off the roadway, hit a large overhead sign, lost control into the concrete median and burst into flames.

Police said the scene was a “significant size.”

Drivers are being rerouted to Country Hills Boulevard or 96 Avenue N.E. Calgary police said they expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Serious crash on Stoney shuts down traffic in both directions.

Courtesy: Krista O'neil

Two people were able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire, police said.

The vehicle was hauling general merchandise.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Stoney Trail
Calgary Stoney Trail crash
Calgary Traffic
Crash
Single Vehicle Crash
Stoney Closed
Stoney Trail
Stoney Trail crash
Stoney Trail Shutdown

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.