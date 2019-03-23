Serious crash sends 2 people to hospital, shuts down Stoney Trail in Calgary

Two people were sent to hospital, one of them in life-threatening condition, after a serious crash on Stoney Trail in Calgary on Saturday.

Calgary police said a tractor-trailer was heading southbound on Stoney Trail near Country Hills Boulevard.

Early investigations said the truck went off the roadway, hit a large overhead sign, lost control into the concrete median and burst into flames.

We are currently dealing with a serious collision on Stoney Trail near Country Hills Blvd NE. Stoney Trail, both northbound and southbound will be closed while we investigate. We are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.#yycroads #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 23, 2019

Police said the scene was a “significant size.”

Drivers are being rerouted to Country Hills Boulevard or 96 Avenue N.E. Calgary police said they expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Two people were able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire, police said.

The vehicle was hauling general merchandise.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.