January 10, 2019 12:00 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 12:15 pm

Serious crash closes Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

The Global 1 helicopter flew near a serious crash on Stoney Trail between Deerfoot and Metis trails on Thursday.

A serious multi-vehicle crash closed part of the Stoney Trail in Calgary’s northeast on Thursday.

EMS said one person was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the collision may have been due to an unsecured load and a loose tire, but officers are still investigating.

WATCH BELOW: Calgary police investigate a serious crash on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot on Thursday morning.

Calgary police investigate a serious crash on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot Trail on Jan 10, 2019.

Bruce Aalhus/Global News

Police tweeted around 8:34 a.m. that they would reopen the “westbound lanes of Stoney Trail N.E. and the ramps from Deerfoot Tr to westbound Stoney.”

“Eastbound Stoney Trail at Deerfoot and the ramps from Deerfoot Trail to [eastbound] Stoney remain closed and may remain closed for some time,” police said in the tweet.

Video from the Global 1 helicopter showed a number of emergency crews on the highway.

Calgary police investigate a serious collision on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot Trail on Jan. 10, 2019.

Bruce Aalhus/Global News

