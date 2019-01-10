Serious crash closes Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary

A serious multi-vehicle crash closed part of the Stoney Trail in Calgary’s northeast on Thursday.

EMS said one person was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the collision may have been due to an unsecured load and a loose tire, but officers are still investigating.

Police tweeted around 8:34 a.m. that they would reopen the “westbound lanes of Stoney Trail N.E. and the ramps from Deerfoot Tr to westbound Stoney.”

“Eastbound Stoney Trail at Deerfoot and the ramps from Deerfoot Trail to [eastbound] Stoney remain closed and may remain closed for some time,” police said in the tweet.

Video from the Global 1 helicopter showed a number of emergency crews on the highway.

